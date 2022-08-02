The ongoing crisis within the Kano state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not seem to end soon

This is due to the disparities over who is the rightful gubernatorial candidate of the party between Muhammad Abacha and Sadiq Wali

Abacha on the order hand is not recognised by INEC, a decision that does not seat well with the son of the former military junta, General Sani Abacha

Kano - The factional gubernatorial candidate of the Kano state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammad Abacha has reiterated his stance as the rightful candidate of the party, Premium Times reported.

Muhammed who is the son of the late military president, General Sani Abacha was replaced as the candidate of the party after INEC declared the primary election that produced Sadiq Wali as the only recognized election.

Alhaji Muhammad Abacha, son of the former military junta, Sani Abacha, was ousted by INEC as the Kano PDP governorship candidate in a controversial manner. Photo credit: Freedom Radio Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Further reacting to this development, the chairman of INEC, Mahmud Yakubu disclosed that the leadership of the PDP presented a court judgment that confirmed Wali as the rightful candidate of the party.

According to the INEC boss, they were left with no other option but to announce Wali as the rightful gubernatorial candidate of the Kano state PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Legit.ng gathered both primary elections by the Abacha-faction and the Wali-faction were both supervised by INEC.

Abacha responds to INEC

In response to the INEC chairman’s submissions, the campaign organization of Abacha accused the Wali-faction of misleading INEC.

Abacha’s team stated that the court judgment had nothing to do with the Kano state PDP primary election.

The spokesperson of the organization, Manniru Mailafiya said:

“We observed with dismay, an attempt by the national headquarters of PDP to arbitrarily replace the validly returned gubernatorial flag bearer of the party with another candidate, whose emergence through the backdoor was not supervised by INEC as provided by the Electoral Act."

As contained in his statement, Mailafiya cited section 84(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which held that all primary elections for elective offices must be monitored by INEC.

He said:

“This directorate has been inundated with calls by our teeming supporters and well-wishers since the news of that publication broke. It is, therefore, pertinent for the campaign office to state in that respect.

In Jigawa, ex-governor's son wins PDP's guber ticket

In another related development, Mustapha Lamido, the son of the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has won the governorship ticket of the PDP.

Lamido defeated his challenger, Sale Shehu, a former junior minister for works by 829 to zero votes.

Legit.ng gathered that three votes were invalid in the exercise which took place on Wednesday, May 25.

Source: Legit.ng