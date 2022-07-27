Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Ogun state former governor, has revealed that the state has failed to attain oil-producing status because of bad politics

Daniel lamented how his successor has abandoned a huge economic project his administration had started

The former governor then called on the federal government to take over state-owned Gateway Industrial and Petrol-Gas Institute in Ogun waterside LG area of the state

Sagamu, Ogun - Gbenga Daniel, the former governor of Ogun state, has attributed the failure of the state to attain oil-producing status to “bad politics”.

Daniel said the state should have become an oil-producing while lamenting that his successor stalled certain economic projects his administration commenced for the state.

The former governor declared this in his remark at a 2-day Ogun east senatorial district interactive forum in Sagamu.

Daniel asks FG to take over state-owned project in Ogun

He called on the federal government to take over the state-owned Gateway Industrial and Petro-Gas Institute, Oni, in the Ogun waterside local government area of the state.

About 120 participants from 9 local governments under the senatorial district attended the workshop organised by the Gateway Movement in conjunction with Political Leadership Academy (POLA).

The former governor maintained that

“by now, Ogun State should have been declared an oil-producing state but because of bad politics.”

Not all words can be said outside - Gbenga Daniel tells Ogun people

Referring to his audience, he said many of them who are politicians do not understand what the game is all about and that not all words can be said outside.

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun east in the 2023 elections disclosed that if elected, he would restore the pride and confidence of the Ijebu and Remo people.

He lamented the dwindling fortune of the senatorial district, which according to him, lacks viable industries.

Source: Legit.ng