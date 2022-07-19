The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule says reconciliation attempts within the APC are imperative heading into the 2023 polls

He called on the NWC and party chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to consider reconciliation moves

Governor Sule, however, hailed President Buhari for his attempt to reconcile some aggrieved senators of the party in his Daura residence

Nasarawa, Lafia - Amid the ongoing crisis prevalent within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule has called on the leadership of the party to tread the path of peaceful resolution amongst aggrieved party members.

The Leadership newspaper in its report revealed that the governor made the call in the government in Lafia while hosting the chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Governor Abdullahi Sule believes a peaceful resolution should be brokered amongst aggrieved party members as it is paramount to APC's chances at the 2023 polls. Photo: Guardian

Governor Sule who will be seeking his second term in office at the forthcoming general election urged the national chairman to pacify aggrieved members as it is imperative to the preparations of the party heading into the 2023 general elections.

He said:

“Is only eight months to election and we can use the opportunity to calm nerves and all those who have been hurt during the party primaries.

“With the governorship and House of Assembly elections, we will do everything possible to maintain what is right."

While speaking on the need for peaceful resolutions, Governor Sule charged the aides to Senator Adamu to use their channel as a veritable means to reach out to aggrieved party members.

2023: Gov Sule lauds President Buhari's reconciliation moves

Governor Sule lauded the move of President Muhammadu Buhari in bringing together 22 aggrieved senators in his Daura residence in a bid to broker peace amongst them.

He said:

“The president has done a wonderful job by inviting the senators and at the end of the day, those that will go, will go. But others will also come in."

He, however, expressed his gratitude to Senator Adamu for his evergreen support for his administration since its arrival in 2019.

Governor Sule further pledged that his state will do everything possible to make the party a mainstay in Nasarawa state.

Buhari appoints Gov Sule member council on digital economy

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has given Governor Abdullahi Sule a major appointment.

Buhari approved the appointment of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, as a member of the presidential council on Digital Economy and E-government.

This was made known through a statement by Ibrahim Addra, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in Lafia.

