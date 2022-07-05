The governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, flags off his re-election campaign at the palace of Olokuku of Okuku in Odo-Otin LGA of the state on Monday, July 4

The campaign was led by Governors Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Ganduje of Kano states, who expressed confidence that Oyetola would come out the victor after the election

Also on the train is Omisore, the national secretary of APC, who revealed that the party had put all necessary mechanisms in place to ensure the free, fair and credible re-election of Oyetola

Okuku, Osun - Governors of Lagos and Kano states Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abdullahi Ganduje arrived in Osun on Monday, July 4, for the re-election campaign of Gboyega Oyetola.

Premium Times reports that Sanwo-Olu and Ganduje are co-chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 's national campaign council for the Osun governorship election on July 16.

Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje in Osun as APC flags off Oyetola's re-election campaign Photo Credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Official present is APC's national secretary, Iyiola Omisore

Also present at Okuku town of Odo-Otin local government area of the state is the APC's national secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The trio foresaw victory for Oyetola on the first ballot and that the APC would secure a landslide victory in the governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu speaks

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the palace of Olokuku of Okuku, Oba Abioye Oyebode, said Oyetola's outstanding performance informed all members' commitment to ensuring re-election.

He said:

"We have come to support your son, a governor who is a pride among governors.

"This is a man who God has blessed with deep wisdom and wealth of experience, no wonder he is doing wonderfully well.

The Lagos state governor revealed that more APC stalwarts would storm the state next week for the national campaign of Oyetola.

APC has put mechanisms in place to ensure Oyetola wins the Osun poll next week - Omisore

Ganduje, on his part, said the leadership and members of the APC were determined to work for the victory of Oyetola in the poll.

"We are here to give maximum support to our brother, your son, Governor Oyetola.

Omisore added that the ruling party had put all necessary mechanisms in place to ensure the free, fair and credible re-election of Oyetola

The party's secretary expressed confidence that the APC would win, sighting positive feedback of their campaign.

Gboyega Oyetola's bio: profile of APC's Osun governorship candidate

In a special report, legit.ng asked, who is Gboyega Oyetola? He is a renowned Nigerian politician, businessman, and technocrat. He is among the 15 contestants vying for the Osun State governorship in July 2022.

The politician contested for the Osun State gubernatorial position in the September 2018 elections and won.

The incumbent governor will defend his seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

Source: Legit.ng