Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno is in Egypt taking part in the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development

The forum, being held in Cairo, the nation's capital, is attended by heads of state and African leaders from all walks of life

Among the major issues being prioritised in the forum is terrorism which the Borno governor delivered a paper on using the state as a case study

Babagana Zulum, the Borno state governor is said to be in Cairo, the capital of Egypt attending the Third Edition of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development.

The Aswan forum, which was launched in 2019, and is held yearly in the African nation provides a platform for heads of states, leaders from national governments, international and regional organizations, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society together, with visionaries, scholars and prominent experts, "for a context-specific, action-oriented, and forward-looking discussion, on the opportunities, as well as the threats and challenges facing the African continent."

Zulum attends the Aswan forum in Cairo, Egypt (Photo: Engr. Dr. Babagana Umara Zulum)

Source: Facebook

Majorly, the forum is an avenue where like-minds brainstorm on and identify solutions to the African problems.

The 2022 edition of the forum has the theme: Africa in an Era of Cascading Risks and Climate Vulnerability: Pathways for a Peaceful, Resilient, and Sustainable Continent.”

While United Nations (US)'s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President Abdu Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt participated virtually, a number of participants from African countries and international development partners across the globe attended the event physically.

Among issues that were given priority at the forum were those bordering on terrorism, the Covid-19 pandemic, food security, post-conflict reconstruction, and development efforts.

Zulum discussed his state’s ordeals in over 12 years of battling with insurgency, highlighting the impact of the crisis, responses, and ongoing rebuilding efforts, as well as prospects for peace recovery.

Zulum, amongst other things, highlighted issues related to an effective integrated model, in response to a wave of defection by terrorists, reinforcing peace-building and development in Borno’s 10 points agenda, balancing between peace and justice, and ensuring appropriate linkages between the federal-based rehabilitation efforts, and the state-led rehabilitation, reconciliation, and reintegration, currently taking place.

