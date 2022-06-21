An aspirant in the May 26, All Progressives Congress governorship primary has taken legal steps to prevent INEC from presenting Senator Aishatu Binani as the party's candidate

Nuhu Ribadu in a suit filed before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja said that Binani did not score the valid votes cast during the APC primary election

According to Ribadu in his prayer, the court should mandate the ruling party to conduct a fresh governorship primary in Adamawa state

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has filed a suit challenging the emergence of the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani).

The Nation reports that Ribadu who was also a governorship aspirant in the state in his suit alleged that was over-voting during the party's primary.

Ribadu has asked the court to prevent INEC from presenting Senator Binani as the APC's governorship candidate for the 2023 election in Adamawa state Photo: Senator Binani, Nuhu Ribadu

He claimed that the process voided the May 26 governorship primary election and thereby rendering Binani's emergence as APC's governorship candidate for Adamawa state null and void.

In the suit in which the Independent National Electoral Commission was joined as a party, Ribadu urged the court to nullify Aishatu’s election and order the party to conduct a fresh primary.

Court orders immediate service of Binani

According to the Punch, following the filing of the suit by Ribadu against INEC and Binani, the court sitting at the Federal High Court in Abuja and presided by Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court asked Ribadu to serve the Senator.

Ribadu's prayers to the court read in part:

“A declaration that the primary election conducted by the 1st defendant for the governorship of Adamawa State on the 27th May 2022 was vitiated by over-voting therefore the 2nd defendant did not score the majority of valid votes cast during the said election.

“An order of this honourable court restraining the 1st defendant from presenting or submitting to the 3rd defendant the name of the 2nd defendant as the governorship candidate of the 1st defendant for the 2023 general election from the governorship primary election conducted by the 1st defendant on the 27 May 2022 which primary election was vitiated by over-voting, as the 2nd defendant, therefore, did not score the valid votes cast during the said election."

Having heard the application by the former EFCC chairman, the judge said the court cannot proceed on the matter if the defendant was not put on notice.

According to Justice Anka, fairness demanded that she be aware of the application because Ribadu seeks an interlocutory order.

The matter was further adjourned to Wednesday, June 29.

First female APC governorship candidate emerges in northern state

Senator Aishatu Binani had clinched the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state.

The senator who represents Adamawa Central in the upper lawmaking body scored 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, Nuhu Ribadu, who got 288 votes.

Binani's victory makes the senator, who represents Adamawa Central in the Red Chamber, the first female governorship candidate of a major political party in Adamawa state.

Senator Binani gives a victory speech

In her speech after the victory, the 50-year-old commended the committee for the successful conduct of the primary and promised to work with those who contested with her.

Some of the agents equally lauded the election committee for the peaceful conduct of the exercise. The other contestants also accepted the result and pledged to work together to ensure the APC wins the governorship poll next year.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the leader of the APC in Adamawa, Boss Mustapha, has also applauded the APC for conducting a free, fair, and transparent primary.

