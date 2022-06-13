Editor's note: Public affairs analyst, Babatunde Obele writes on the just concluded APC presidential primary election and the implications of the ruling party's delegates not voting for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the exercise.

The presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have come and gone, but that political event has shown us the real state of our political evolution and the need for good men and women to be more determined in joining the political process, especially the political party structures.

Experts say VP Osinbajo's loss at the APC presidential primary is a minus for Nigeria. Photo credit: @nighealthwatch

Source: Twitter

For millions of our non-active political citizens who had believed that the delegates would choose the best amongst us as the flagbearer of the APC for the next general elections, our hopes were dashed when it became obvious that the choices of the few selected delegates may not truly represent the best interest of the masses and that of the nation.

The outcome of that convention also proved what many political scientists have always known about the limitations of electoral democracy like ours. That limitation is connected to the fact that the citizens are compelled to vote for the candidates at the general elections who have been voted for by the delegates during party primaries, even when such candidates do not reflect the choices of the general masses. So, we accept the outcome of the primaries as part of our national democratic growth even as we learn our lessons.

Apart from the lessons to be learnt, we also have some consolations. The major consolation is the fact that Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who represents the best amongst us, distinguished himself from the rest of the aspirants during that special convention.

For millions of our citizens who listened to him as he delivered the speech showcasing the possibilities of a new Nigeria, we are consoled by the fact that the new Nigeria of our dreams is still possible and within reach in this generation. It is evident that Prof Osinbajo’s speech at that convention marked the beginning of the journey towards the realization of our collective aspiration for a better nation which we now call the New Nigeria.

While many concerned patriots were disappointed by the undue influence of money in our current political processes as seen in the party primaries, it is consoling to observe that even when some of the delegates offered themselves to be induced by pecuniary considerations, few others refused to be bought, stood for what they believed in and voted for the best interest of the nation.

Their votes will go down in the history of our nation as the voices of those who stood up for the possibility of a New Nigeria which must be actualized within this second century of our nationhood. So, it means that we still have a number of patriots who can not be bought with money and it is evident that we can build on that solid foundation, going forward, a great win for our nation.

As we watch the unfolding political events, I am particularly encouraged that Prof Yemi Osinbajo has made a commitment toward consolidating the gains we achieved through his outstanding campaign.

Speaking to the crowd of supporters at his campaign office in Abuja, the VP described the clamour for a new Nigeria as a movement.

“We went to the convention, and the results showed us clearly that we lost, but it is only a battle, it is not a war. There are battles ahead, but we will win the war for a new Nigeria. I have no doubt in my mind that we will win that war for a new Nigeria.

“That is why our movement for a new Nigeria must remain strong and firm. And we will do everything to keep our movement strong and solid.

“I am committed and will remain committed to that dream (of a new Nigeria), for as long as you are willing and recognize that we have not yet written the story of this country, we have not yet completed the story of this country.

“As a matter of fact, the story has just begun, this movement has just started. A new Nigeria has only just started, and everywhere across this land, it will be clear to all that a new Nigeria has been born.

“Once the genie comes out of the bottle, you cannot put it back. The word has been spoken; it cannot be taken back: it is time for a New Nigeria.”

So, I enjoin my fellow compatriots to join this movement for new Nigeria. It is possible!!!

Source: Legit.ng