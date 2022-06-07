Cross River state governor and presidential aspirant of the ruling APC , Ben Ayade has revealed his plan if given the mandate to represent the party in the 2023 elections

ruling APC Ayade who made this disclosure via his Facebook page noted that his presidency will be a collective project with shared responsibility

who made this disclosure via his noted The Cross River state governor, while soliciting delegates' support, urges them to see him as their 'last joker'

Cross River Governor and presidential aspirant have told the delegates in the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential primary what he will do if given the mandate.

Ayade in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 7, called on the delegates, who he described as colleagues to support his presidential ambition.

Ben Ayade woos APC delegates, tells them to see him as their last joker.

Source: Facebook

The presidency is a collective project - Ayade claims

Ayade, while unveiling his strategy to get votes from delegates, revealed that the presidency is a collective project.

The governor, in a statement he personally signed, said:

"I am calling on all my colleagues to support my ambition as PRESIDENT of our great nation.

"Mine is our collective project where shared responsibility of the incoming government lies with us all.

"My strategy has been quiet, non-controversial but in touch with the entire delegates nationwide. Let me be your last joker. Thank you so much. God bless.”

