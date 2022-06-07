The move by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impose a consensus candidate on the party has caused outrage among members

Addressing the issue, a human rights lawyer in Nigeria warned that the Electoral Act does not allow the imposition of a candidate on a political party

Femi Falana said the consent of all the aspirants vying for the said position must be sort before a consensus candidate can emerge

A human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said that leaders cannot impose a consensus candidate on a political party.

The Cable reports that while reacting to the move by the national chairman of All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu to impose the Senate president Ahmad Lawan as the party's 2023 presidential aspirant, Falana said according to the law, such cannot happen.

Femi Falana has warned that a president or national chairman cannot impose a consensus candidate on a political party. Photo: Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin

Falana who cited sections 84 (9) (10) and (11) of the Electoral Act 2022, said that the president of a country and the chairman of a political party cannot impose a consensus candidate on the party or its members.

His words:

“As far as the Electoral Act is concerned, there can be no consensus candidate without the consent of all aspirants."

The senior lawyer added that the same section of the Act explicitly stipulates how a political party may adopt its consensus candidate.

Details of the provision of the Electoral Act

According to Section 84 (9) of the Electoral Act,

“A political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the position, indicating their voluntary withdrawal from the race and their endorsement of the consensus candidate."

Its subsection 10 states that:

“Where a political party is unable to secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the purpose of a consensus candidate, it shall revert to the choice of direct or indirect primaries for the nomination of candidates for the aforesaid elective positions."

Going further subsection 11 added that a special convention or nomination congress shall be held to ratify the choice of consensus candidates at designated centres at the National, State, Senatorial, Federal and State Constituencies, as the case may be.

