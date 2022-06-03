Supporters of Governor Babagana Zulum have been urged to always engage with individuals on the issue-based forms of criticism

This call was made by the governor of Borno state through a statement by his spokesperson Isa Gusau

According to Zulum, the allegation that his administration is known for handing contracts to his cronies and family members should be disregarded

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum on Friday, June 3, reacted to the remarks made by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammaed Jajeri accusing his administration of nepotism.

PremiumTimes reports that Isa Gusau, the spokesperson to the Borno state governor Jajeri is an unpopular governorship candidate and neither he nor his principal will honour his utterances.

The Borno state governor has urged his supporters to only engage in issue-based criticism. Photo: Professor Babagana Zulum

Source: UGC

Jajeri in a recent outburst had alleged that Governor Zulum was only awarding Borno state contracts to his family friends and associates.

However, in his reaction, Gusau urged supporters of the governor to ignore Jajeri's criticism and resist the temptation of responding to any of the allegations coming from the PDP aspirant.

His words:

“Apparently, the man has realized this and is doing everything possible to attract our media reactions, hoping to gain from Zulum’s God-given publicity that is both nationwide and global.

“The unknown governorship candidate (UGC) wants us to respond to his spurious allegations to make him popular."

He said on the surface, it would seem that the unknown governorship candidate wants to square up with the governor but the fact is nobody has ever heard of him.

He advised Zulum supporters to:

“Focus your energy and time towards continued highlighting of Zulum’s developmental activities that are touching lives."

According to Gusau, at any point when such a character brings up criticism that is not factual against the governor, his supporters who feel compelled to respond simply showcase videos and photos of relevant schools with evidence of locations.

