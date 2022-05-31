Some members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have alleged that the national chairman of the party is running a one-man business

The NWC members said that Adamu Abdullahi invokes the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to force the committee to dance to his tune whenever he deems fit

According to the committee, there is need for vigilance following Abdullahi's pattern of leadership of the party members

Key leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, May 31, accused the national chairman of the party of being dictatorial in his style of leadership.

Vanguard reports that the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC alleged that Abdullahi Adamu runs a one-man show system where he alone takes decisions concerning the party.

Some members of the APC NWC have accused the national chairman of running a one-man show at the party. Photo: APC Nigeria

In a memo sent to other members of the committee, Salihu Lukman and Isaacs Kekemeke, the national vice-chairpersons for both northwest and southwest respectively alleged that where Abdullahi does not seem to have his way, he invokes the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to get the NWC members to dance to his tune.

Making a public appeal, the two members of the NWC in the memo titled, "APC and the need for vigilance" called for urgent intervention in this crisis brewing within the party.

The memo read in part:

“We are convinced beyond doubt that this is a deliberate attempt to foist a fait accompli on the NWC on fundamental issues that affect our great party.

“Within just two months in the lifespan of the new leadership of our great party, APC, led by His Excellency, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the NWC, organ of the party vested with the power of managing the day-to-day affairs, including implementing decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC), as provided in Article 13.4 of the APC Constitution, has been rendered redundant."

“The National Chairman takes decisions unilaterally. When it suits him, he invokes the name of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari to blackmail NWC members into accepting his decisions. Every effort to get the Chairman to respect the authority of the NWC as elected by the March 26, 2022 APC National Convention is proving very difficult, if not impossible."

The duo also warned that the NEC’s donation of its powers was to NWC and not to the national chairman or any individual.

