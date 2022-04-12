A Nigerian youth advocate, Kingdom Ogoegbunam, has backed VP Yemi Osinbajo's presidential ambition

FCT, Abuja - Kingdom Ogoegbunam, director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development, has reacted to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration of interest in running for president in 2023.

Mr Ogoegbunam expressed support for the Vice President, describing him as an honest Nigerian with good and genuine intentions for Nigeria.

Youth advocate Kingdom Ogeogbunam backs VP Yemi Osinbajo's presidential bid. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

According to him, Osinbajo’s formal declaration of his intention to succeed his boss President Muhammadu Buhari was long expected and overdue.

Osinbajo has all it takes to succeed Buhari, says Ogoegbunam

The youth advocate said Professor Osinbajo has all the material and character to succeed President Buhari.

According to him, Osinbajo performed well as Acting President in 2017, adding that “the VP within three months changed the fortunes of the nation and restored confidence in the judiciary, legislature and executive arm of government.”

Ogoegbunam also stated that VP Osinbajo “is a learned and a detribalized Nigerian, a pastor who has friends cut across religious lines.

“In his 60’s he is a man who speaks and understands both Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and French, he also relates very well with Nigerians, he understands the economy and he has friends in every part of the country befitting the (presidential) qualities as described by the former military President General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida,” he told Legit.ng.

The youth advocate further said that the support the Vice President enjoys cuts across party and religious lines as Nigerians seeks a leader who can revive the economy and unite the nation.

Maintain an issue-based campaign, Ogoegbunam advises Osinbajo

Meanwhile, Mr Ogoegbunam urged the Vice President to maintain an issue-based campaign.

He also advised him not to neglect his primary constituency which is the religious leaders.

Ogoegbunam appreciated Osinbajo for being very loyal and patient and for understanding the roles he plays as a current Vice President and for not allowing issues of politics to come in between his official duty and his relationship with his boss.

