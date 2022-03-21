FCT, Abuja - Twenty (20) lawmakers of the Cross River State House of Assembly who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been sacked.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja delivered the judgement sacking them on Monday, March 21.

A Federal High Court in Abuja sacked 20 Cross River lawmakers who dumped the PDP for the APC. Photo credit: Cross River State House of Assembly

The ruling is coming barely two weeks after Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, his deputy and 16 lawmakers in the state were sacked by the court over defection.

Below are the names of the 20 Cross River lawmakers sacked by the court, according to Daily Trust:

1. Michael Ataba

2. Legor Idagbor

3. Eteng Jonnah William

4. Joseph A. Basset

5. Odey Peter Agbe

6. Okon E. Ephraim

7. Regina E. Anyone

8. Matthew S. Olory

9. Ekpo Ekpo Bassey

10. Ogbor Ogbor Udop

11. Ekpe Charles Okon

12. Hillary Ekpang Bisong

13. Francis B. Asuqo

14. Elvert Ayambem

15. Davis Etta

16. Sunday U. Achunekan

17. Cynthia Nkasi

18. Edward Ajang

19. Chris Nja-Mbu Ogar

20. Maria Akawaji

No justification for leaving PDP, judge says

Meanwhile, Justice Taiwo noted that the “lawmakers wined and dined under the umbrella of the PDP,” but ditched the party even when there was no justification for their action.

He said as he granted all the reliefs sought by the PDP:

“The defendants court documents were contrived and filed with loopholes. The papers are manifestly defective."

Legit.ng gathers that the defendants in the suit were the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC and clerk of the State House of Assembly.

Court strikes out Umahi’s motion to stop execution of judgment

Meanwhile, another Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Monday, March 21, struck out the motion filed by sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, seeking for a stay of execution of the March 8 judgment.

Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the motion after Chukwuma Ma-Chukwu Ume, SAN, counsel for Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, prayed the court for the withdrawal of the motion, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s lawyer, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, did not oppose the application.

The motion for stay of execution was marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/920/21, between PDP Vs. INEC and three others.

