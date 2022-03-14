Some powerful groups within the ruling All Progressives Congress have joined forces to back the chairmanship bid of Senator George Akume

The groups are the Ali Modu Sherrif Nationalist Movement and Isa Yuguda Support Organisation belonging to two former governors

Akume's chairmanship ambition also received a boost as some National Executive Committee members of the APC also declared support for him

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the candidacy of the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs and former governor of Benue state Chief George Akume, has received massive support.

The support is coming following the zoning arrangements of the national chairmanship position to the north-central zone where Senator George Akume hails from.

Senator Akume may be coasting to victory with the calibre of support his chairmanship ambition is getting within the APC. Photo credit: @SenatorAkume

The support coming from some National Executive Committee (NEC) members and supporters of two other major contenders who have been zoned out of the race, however, soared the minister's chances of emerging the next APC national chairman.

A statement released Monday in Abuja, signed by a coordinator in the Akume Campaign Organisation, Chief Ray Morphy, noted that some APC NEC members have publicly declared support for the chairmanship of the minister.

He said the members include Hon. Sadiq Fakai; north-west zonal youth leader, Hon. Adamu Abubakar; north-east zonal youth leader and Hon. Terver Aginde, north-central zonal youth leader.

The statement said three political support groups supporting two former chairmanship aspirants have also declared support for Akume.

He said the groups are Ali Modu Sherrif Nationalist Movement belonging to a former governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and Isa Yuguda Support Organisation belonging to a former governor of Bauchi state, Mallam Isa Yuguda.

Chief Morphy said a communique issued at the end of the joint meeting between both groups on Saturday, March 12 in Bauchi state, resolved to join forces to mobilise and canvass support for Akume as APC national chairman since the party zoned the position to the north-central.

APC chairmanship race: I’ve no running battle with EFCC, says Akume

Meanwhile, Senator Akume has reacted to a news report which claimed he is having a running battle with Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Akume dismissed as untrue, the report saying he has no baggage to impede his chances in the race for the national chairman of the APC.

The senator made the disclosure on Tuesday, February 1 after a media report suggested he might face some challenges concerning his purported case with the EFCC.

2023: Akume denies report linking him to APC vice-presidential ticket

Senator Akume had earlier dismissed viral claims that he will contest for the position of vice president in the 2023 presidential election.

The minister debunked the reports on Tuesday, October 26, through his special adviser on media and public affairs, Mkor Aondona.

Aondona stated that his principal has neither indicated interest to run for the position nor employed the services of anyone to campaign on his behalf for such a purpose.

