On Saturday, February 12, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be conducting the council elections in six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

The elections would take place in Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali area councils.

During the elections at these councils, there would voting by the electorates to elect a chairman for each of the six councils and councillors for the different wards in each of the councils in the FCT.

Horsfall Mina is one of the candidates contesting for FCT area council chairmanship position Photo: @YIAGA

Source: Twitter

According to INEC, the FCT Area Council has a total of 68 constituencies for six chairmen and 62 councillors.

Details on the website of the electoral body show that the election to the chairmanship positions will be contested by 55 candidates (52 male and 3 female) while the vice-chairmanship consists of 47 males and eight females candidates sponsored by 14 political parties.

INEC said:

"The 363 candidates contesting for the councillorship positions consist of 332 males and 31 female contestants. Overall, some 473 candidates and their running mates are vying for 68 elective positions in the FCT."

The three females contesting for chairmanship positions at the FCT area council elections are:

1. Samuel Horsfall Chikaba Mina

Thirty-five-year-old Mina is an actress and former beauty queen contesting for the AMAC chairmanship position under the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

Details from INEC's record show that Mina submitted her First School Leaving Certificate, a Senior Secondary School Certificate and a Bachelor of Arts degree.

An indigene of Rivers state, Mina's role model in good governance and discipline is the late Dora Akunyili who served as director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

In a recent interview with Tribune, Mina said if she emerges the winner at the poll on Saturday, February 12, she would ensure that the unemployment situation among many other issues in AMAC is addressed.

Mina would be contesting alongside 13 other male candidates at the election alongside Yusuf Adamu for the vice chairmanship position.

2. Ibitokun Patience Bunmi

Bunmi is a 36-year-old Higher National Diploma certificate holder vying for the position of chairman at the Bwari area council election.

She also submitted her First School Leaving Certificate and her SSCE certificate as part of her educational qualification to INEC.

Bunmi would be contesting alongside 10 other candidates (one female and nine males) for the position of Bwari area council chairman.

Her running mate in the election is 52-year-old Augustine Okafor both of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

3. Ogah Patricia Odoh

Like Bunmi, Patricia would be contesting for the chairmanship position at the Bwari area council poll on Saturday, February 12.

A Higher National Diploma certificate holder, Bunmi also submitted her First School Leaving Certificate and SSCE to INEC.

She would be contesting alongside Buhari Mahdi Ya'u, 33, under the platform of Young Progressive Party (YPP).

For Patricia, the tussle would be a contest among 10 other candidates (nine males and one female).

FCT Election: Abuja Now a Cash Cow for Politicians, Popular Activist Onwubiko Declares

Human Rights Writers’ boss, Emmanuel Onwubiko, has questioned politicians over their interest in Abuja.

Onwubiko believes residents of the FCT, have lost interest in political activities, and are not aware of the Saturday council election.

The rights activist said the legal framework that established Abuja is not being properly implemented, giving room to the injustice the original owners face today.

Concerns over voter apathy, vote-buying as Abuja residents prepare for FCT area council elections

FCT residents, registered to vote, have an opportunity to vote for their preferred local council leaders on Saturday, February 12.

Election experts say elections aren’t complete or credible until they represent the voices of the electorate.

All eyes are now on the residents of the Federal Capital Territory as they elect their leaders at the local level.

Source: Legit.ng