The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, has shown concern for the security of the residents of the state

Governor Mohammed made a report to the Nigerian Air Force over the presence of a suspicious helicopter constantly seen in a forest in Bauchi

The Air Force has also assured the governor of a full investigation into the details and presence of the helicopter in the state

The Nigerian Air Force has announced that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the origination of a suspicious helicopter that has been hovering over Lame-Burra Forest in Toro and Ningi local government areas of Bauchi state.

Leadership reports that the investigation by the Air Force commenced after the state governor, Bala Mohammed made a report about the yet to be identified helicopter.

Governor Mohammed made a report to the Air Force about the hovering helicopter Photo: Bala Mohammed

Drawing the attention of the Air Force to the mysterious incident during a courtesy visit from the newly posted Air Officer Commanding NAF Special duties in Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal Tajudeen Yusuf, Governor Mohammed said the development has raised an issue of concern for the state.

He explained that the forest stretches to about 205,900 hectares and shares boundaries with Kano, Kaduna and Jigawa states.

Intelligent report on the mysterious helicopter

According to Sahara Reporters, the governor said that intelligent security reports indicate that the helicopter has been flying over the forest.

He said that the presence of the suspicious helicopter in the state gives him concerns about the safety of the people living in the area.

Mohammed said:

"We are not unwelcoming people coming or strangers but we don’t welcome criminals into our state."

Nigerian Air Force official reacts

In his reaction to the governor's report, Yusuf said the NAF is aware of the situation and has already launched an investigation in that regard.

He commended the governor for his concern for the security of the people and the state while urging the general public to assist NAF with every necessary information at their disposal for the investigation.

Police helicopter in controlled safe-landing in Bauchi, not crashed as reported, says Frank Mba

The Nigeria Police Force has stated that its helicopter which was reported to have crashed actually landed safely.

Police public relations officer and commissioner of police, Frank Mba made the clarification in a statement.

Mba noted that the police air wing has had a strong history of air safety since its establishment in the year 1972.

How reports of police helicopter purported crash went viral

Media reports had earlier revealed a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force crashed.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau, in a statement issued on the accident.

AIB said it was notified of the crash by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and asked the public to assist it with video clips, pieces of evidence, or information on the accident that can assist it in the investigation of the crash.

