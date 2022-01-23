Governor Adegboyega Oyetola's administration has revealed that the positive feed back on its monthly Food Support Scheme is positive

The governor is distributing it to the beneficiaries of the monthly Food Support Scheme initiated by his administration

Following the positive feedback, the government disclosed that nothing would stop the initiative as it was committed to the well-being of the people

Following the positive review from beneficiaries, the government of Osun has reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the monthly Food Support Scheme.

Recall that the scheme was initiated to cushion the effects of the national economic downturn on vulnerable citizens of the State.

According to the government, nothing would stop the initiative as it was committed to championing the welfare and general well-being of the people particularly the vulnerable segment of the populace.

The Governor Oyetola's administration says the positive feedback received from the beneficiaries have justified its noble intent.

It further disclosed that over 300,000 vulnerable households had benefited directly while many had also benefitted indirectly since the inauguration of the Scheme.

This is even as the government flagged off the 10th edition of the scheme and commenced immediate distribution of the food items to the beneficiaries.

Addressing journalists shortly after the flag-off which held at the open ground of the Local Government Service Commission, State Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola said the administration had impacted positively on the lives of beneficiaries of the scheme.

Oyetola who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said the responses from the beneficiaries had justified the noble intent of the government to run participatory and all inclusive governance where democratic dividends would be seen and equally felt by the citizens.

Governor Oyetola said the scheme had in the last ten months of its inauguration, contributed to the economy of the State and general welfare and well-being of the vulnerable citizens who are the direct beneficiaries.

