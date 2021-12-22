Lemi Jonathan has called out the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for allowing its officials use a van with four expired tyres

Jonathan said the officials arrested and booked him because his vehicle tyre had expired, an offence they are also guilty of

Meanwhile, Nigerians are not happy with the FRSC, with many people blasting the agency for what they call hypocrisy

Following allegations raised by a motorist, Lemi Jonathan, against the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for allowing its officials use a van with four expired tyres, Nigerians have reacted to the latest development.

According to Jonathan, officials arrested and booked him because his vehicle tyre had expired but when he checked the tyres of their patrol van used, he discovered that four of them were expired.

Lemi Jonathan has called out the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for allowing its officials use a van with four expired tyres. The Nation

The Nation newspaper reports that Jonathan highlighted the fact that FRSC was guilty of the same offence he was booked for.

He was quoted by the newspaper to have wrote:

“I encountered Road Safety personnel today from Afikpo Command. They stopped our vehicles and charged the second car with me with an expired tyre offense."

Here are reactions to the allegation on Facebook.

Cohle Bank

"This country is just too bad. The road we have is bad for tyres yet Road Safety officials are extorting us. Electricity is bad and PHCN/NEPA are giving us crazy bills and the prepaid meters tariffs re to expensive in price..

"And NNPC and Telecommunication companies won't be the last... They are all making life tough and rough for us. One liter of petroleum isn't pocket friendly, yet you are planning to increase it.

"What is our offence ? To the Government: Don't let this matter get out hand... If it does, masses could rise up and start fighting your staffs and could be brutal!"

Awe Tolulope

"Road Safety is an hypocritical corp. They're guilty as charged. So who will charge these rogue for breaching the law? They need to pay fine to every Nigerians they've illegally exploited."

Sotunde Oladele

"Country where you are forced to obtain road worthiness for your car, on roads that are not vehicle worthy."

David Oluwole Popoola

"Hypocrite agency. All they do is looking for vehicles that carry luggage and extort money from them. That's all."

Solomon Agabo

"Why should I be surprised that road safety corps booked someone for using expired tyres while they themselves are using same when I am also stopped almost on a monthly basis by vehicle inspection officers for them to check for my vehicle's certificate of road worthiness when the roads are nowhere near worthy?"

Olugbile Felix Edobor

"80% of Nigerian law enforcement agencies are defaulters of the major crime arresting his citizens for, once they join military or paramilitaries they see themselves being above driver's licence, seat belt, passing one-way, use of hard drug."

Lukmon Jimoh

"I am highly disappointed with this report. I belong to this CDS group during my NYSC, we were taught how to detect expired Tyre and caution us also. Why are they like this?"

