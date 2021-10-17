The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held state congresses on Saturday, October 16, and elected state executives across Nigeria.

However, many states witnessed the emergence of two sets of executive members as the ruling party struggles to keep its house in order ahead of 2023.

Amid internal crisis, the All Progressives Congress (APC) held state congresses on Saturday, October 16, and elected state executives across Nigeria. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Below are the states where the ruling APC produced two sets of executive members.

1. Osun state

In Osun, two factions of the APC held parallel congresses to elect the new leadership of the party, The Cable reported.

The faction loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola reelected Gboyega Famodun as its chairman.

On the other hand, the faction loyal to Rauf Aregbesola, ex-governor of the state and minister of interior, elected Rasaq Salinsile as its chairman.

2. Lagos state

In Lagos, Cornelius Ojelabi emerged as the APC party chairman in the state through consensus. However, another faction named Lagos4Lagos Movement elected Sunday Ajayi as its chairman.

Also in Lagos, another faction allegedly loyal to former governor Akinwumi Ambode produced Beatrice Omotayo Tugbobo as its chairman, according to Sahara Reporters.

3. Kwara state

In Kwara state, the faction backed by Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, produced Bashir Bolarinwa as the APC chairman.

On the other hand, the faction loyal to AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, governor of Kwara state, produced Sunday Fagbemi as chairman.

4. Akwa Ibom state

The faction loyal to Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, elected Steve Ntukekpo as its chairman.

On the other hand, Austin Ekanem emerged as the chairman of the faction led by Akpan Udoedeghe, the APC's acting national secretary.

5. Kano state

In Kano, the faction recognised by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje produced Abdullahi Abbas as chairman, according to Daily Trust.

However, the faction led by Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau elected Ahmadu Haruna Zago as chairman at a parallel congress in the state.

6. Ogun state

In Ogun, the faction loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun elected Yemi Sanusi as the new chairman of the party while the faction of Ibikunle Amosun, ex-governor of the state, elected Derin Adebiyi as its chairman.

7. Niger state

In Niger state, two parallel congresses were also conducted. Haliru Jikantoro emerged as the chairman of the faction recognised by Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello while another faction elected Nasiru Ubandiya as its chairman.

8. Enugu state

The situation is not different in Enugu state. While one faction produced Adolphus Ude as its chairman, another one produced Ugochukwu Agballah.

APC suspends state congress in Oyo

Meanwhile, the APC state congress was suspended in Oyo state. Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the caretaker committee gave the directive following allegations of forged documents meant for the exercise and other irregularities.

Buni, the governor of Yobe state, also directed members of the state congress committee to return to Abuja for further directives.

The party’s national secretary Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, in a statement signed on Saturday morning, October 16, maintained that the party will not tolerate any act of fraudulent manipulation and indiscipline of any kind.

