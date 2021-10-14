The Senate on Tuesday, October 12, bowed to pressure from the public on the electronic transmission of election results by INEC

Some prominent civil society organisations had chided the Senate for rejecting the provision earlier

The organisations have now celebrated the decision of the Senate to reverse itself, saying it is a victory for democracy

FCT, Abuja - Eight Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country have commended the Nigerian Senate for reconsidering its earlier decision to subject the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s powers to transmit election results electronically to the judgement of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and approval by the National Assembly.

The revised Clause 52 passed by the Senate now empowers INEC to determine the mode of voting and transmission of election results without recourse to any external consideration.

The Lawan-led Senate bowed to pressure and reversed itself concerning the electoral issue. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Part of a statement by the CSOs on the new development read:

“While we commend the Senate for its decision, we call on the conference committee to, as a matter of urgency, conclude the process of

“Harmonisation of the Bill” and ensure that the harmonised Bill empowers INEC to deploy other technological devices beyond the smart card Reader for voter accreditation under Clause 49 in Electoral Bill 2021.

“Considering the proposed review in election timelines in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, we call on the National Assembly to ensure that the “Electoral Act Amendment Bill is transmitted to the president for assent before the end of October 2021.”

The organisations that signed the statement include Yiaga Africa, Albino Foundation, Centre for Citizens with Disability, CLEEN Foundation, Institute for Media and Society, International Press Centre, Nigeria Women’s Trust Fund and Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Wike speaks on electronic transmission of results

In a related development, Governor Nyesom Wike has expressed deep satisfaction with the power given to INEC to transmit election results electronically.

The governor said the electronic transmission of results is a laudable step and one that would put an end to electoral misconduct.

Wike stated further that it is a welcome development, noting that the process will eventually promote the nation’s electoral system.

