Governor Nyesom Wike has expressed deep satisfaction with the empowerment given to INEC to transmit election results electronically

The governor said the electronic transmission of results is a laudable step and one that would put an end to electoral misconduct

Wike stated further that it is a welcome development, noting that the process will eventually promote the nation’s electoral system

Port Harcourt, River- The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has said that the electronic transmission of results if adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will reduce electoral fraud.

Speaking during an interview in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, October 12, Wike commended the National Assembly for empowering INEC to determine the mode of transmission of results, Channels TV reported.

While describing the parliament’s move as a welcome development, he said the process would be a trust in the nation’s electoral system that would also reduce election litigations.

Governor Nyesom Wike speaks on the benefit of the electronic transmission of results to Nigeria's electoral system. Photo credit: Rivers State Government House

Source: Facebook

Wike said:

“Now that the result will be transmitted electronically, no way for rigging.

“Only those who support rigging are against results to be transmitted electronically.

“If any politician believes that he or she has done well for the people, you will know that that politician will not be afraid and will say ‘whichever way you want to transmit the result, I am available for it but I want it to be transparent.

“I want people to have confidence in the electoral system to help INEC so that nobody goes to attack INEC officials.”

