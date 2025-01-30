A young man sent guests and social media users into a frenzy over a stunt he pulled at a wedding

He arrived with a travelling bag and began to throw bread at the couple and the disc jockey like they were money

Some people opined that the young man might own a bakery, while others found his action hilarious

While some people spray money at weddings, a young man did things differently by throwing bread at the couple and disc jockey.

A short clip he posted on TikTok captured the epic moment he pulled the bread stunt at the wedding.

He threw bread at the couple and DJ at the wedding. Photo Credit: @.paanu.biyarg

Source: TikTok

He arrived with a travelling bag containing loaves of bread and began to throw them at the couple. He then went to the DJ and threw bread at him.

Guests at the occasion marvelled at the young man's unexpected action. In another video, he returned to spray cash on the couple.

On his TikTok page, there are other videos of him throwing bread at people at different times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions over man "spraying" bread

law_Breaker said:

"As a bread winner of the family ur marriage must loud."

kamiliddris said:

"No worries you’ll soon own a bakery for this."

G A S P E R said:

"Jesus shared bread so you guys should leave him alone."

ANSIDIS PHOTOGRAPHY said:

"This guy na bread winner nothing u one tell me."

ȚoMï ČoÑdOŃ🇬🇭🤘🇦🇺 said:

"We no go spray money again. We go share bread."

Son of thy most high 🔵 said:

"So nah the new update be that."

Young prince 👑 460 said:

"Doings Dey na you de find bundle."

simple_sean002 said:

"You go know say Bakery this guy Dey work . Na money he no get, but he get bread."

Opara Eze 1 said:

"The guy is bakery owner, him dey advertise his bread."

Aminu De baron said:

"Your friends are spreading money!! U dey share bread."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man was spotted using a multi-million naira Lexus car to sell bread.

Trader gives out bread to people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trader made people happy as he gave out bread in his shop at no cost.

The bread seller said a man had paid for the bread during his TikTok live and instructed him to share them to people without collecting any money

Grabbing the fresh bread, he gave them out one by one to people who called at his shop. Some people were too surprised to even collect the giveaway. The trader's action stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng