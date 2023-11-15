A Nigerian man has been spotted selling loaves of bread which were loaded in a beautiful Lexus car

The man was spotted holding two loaves of bread and speaking to some potential customers in the streets

The video generated mixed reactions as some said there is nothing wrong with it, while others said the economy is harsh

Mixed reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian man who used a multi-million Naira Lexus car to sell bread.

In a trending video seen on the TikTok handle of @d_evilone_sami, the man was spotted in the streets with the two loaves of bread in his hands.

The man was seen selling bread in the streets. Photo credit: TikTok/@d_evilone_sami.

Source: TikTok

The rest of the bread was loaded in the boot of the black Lexus car, which looked new and very clean.

He was talking to some people who appeared to be his potential customers as if he was trying to convince them to buy bread.

The video was captioned:

"Omo, Lexus to sell bread. What a life."

Some netizens saw nothing wrong with it as they said it is a legitimate business, and the car used to supply it does not matter. Others, however, blamed the harsh economy as to why the man was supplying bread with a Lexus car.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as man sells bread using Lexus car

@Emmanuel said:

My friend Papa dey use RX 350 2010 dey supply bread for people. Wetin we dey use as private ride e turn e own a business ride."

@Ex girlfriend Cyp said:

"Life is hard."

@Slimchoco25 said:

"Be proud of your business."

@SOMADINA said:

"So Wetin happen if na Lexus him de use sale bread, is that one a new thing?"

@Immaculate David asked:

"No be my backyard be this Asaba road to estate?"

@Edward_Gomez said:

"People dey make money, dey there dey play."

NYSC member sells snacks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was spotted hawking snacks.

He was seen walking by an expressway with a transparent bucket filled with snacks.

Many Nigerians who saw the video praised the corps member for hustling hard.

Source: Legit.ng