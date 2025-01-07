A Nigerian groom has become a viral sensation on social media for forgetting his shirt at home on his wedding day

A short clip which is trending online captured the groom with his twin brother at his traditional wedding

Some people wondered how the groom forgot his wedding shirt, while others shared their experiences

A video of a Nigerian groom who forgot his shirt at home on the day of his wedding has gone viral online.

A TikTok user, @glam_more2, shared a short clip from the man's wedding, leaving people wondering how it happened.

The groom forgot his wedding shirt at home. Photo Credit: @glam_more2

Source: TikTok

A caption on @glam_more2's clip explained that the groom's twin brother saved the day after he forgot his wedding shirt.

The forgetful groom had to wear his twin brother's clothes and carried on with the wedding.

"POV: I forgot my wedding shirt at home, so my twin gave me his clothes," words layered on the video read.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the wedding incident

Iphunanya❤️💯 said:

"My cousin brother forgot his shoes,thank God he came back before the wife,na she help am bring am."

graceasounameosho said:

"My marriage was in Atte my husband left his dress in d hotel room in Auchi 😭.. thank God for his friends .. na polo and trouser wey him wear so he can change we he gets to d village na him wan use."

Ade Mii said:

"My husband forgot our ring at home during our court wedding, I called him severally to remind this man just to get there and he forgot it."

_abike_thelagosgirl said:

"Na me help my hubby pack all his outfits and shoes and also carried his box along to the hotel with mine. To avoid stories like this."

HOPE said:

"I need to clap for my husband cos he is more organized tgan i am. it's our 6th wedding anniversary today."

African cakes Ottawa🇨🇦🇳🇬 said:

"I had 3 outfits ..he was supposed to wear one and then changed to the other and the last one was for Thanksgiving the next day...after explaining everything oooo he wore the one for Thanksgiving."

Amiyoung36 said:

"Na so my husband forget he shoe.. luckily for him.. I carried extra shoe.. like I knew it was going to happen.. I force him to buy two shoes."

Sandyice Daniels said:

"Make I no talk wetin happen to my man own on wedding day😔😔😔na his friends save ham and the marriage sha."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared something he failed to do at his wedding that still upsets him.

Groom forgets bride's name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had forgotten his bride's name on their wedding day.

In a viral video, the groom, who spoke into a microphone, correctly said his bride's first name but failed to remember her last name.

His stuttering led to screams from wedding guests who did not expect the groom to forget such an essential detail on D-day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng