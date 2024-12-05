It was a double celebration for a Nigerian lady as she tied the knot on the same day she graduated from school

It appeared she had her white wedding after signing out from school and was joined by her coursemates

A video from her big day has gone viral on social media as internet users were divided over her action

A Nigerian lady, @female_king_0, has elicited mixed reactions on TikTok after revealing she married and graduated on the same day.

@female_king_0 shared a 31-second clip summarising her double celebration in one day.

She had her wedding and graduation on the same day. Photo Credit: @female_king_0

The clip started with a scene of @female_king_0 in a wedding dress and with a flower and was followed by a scene of a supposed makeup artist arranging her hair.

The next part of the clip showed the lady in a white dress dancing with her groom at her church wedding.

After signing out, her coursemates graced her wedding ceremony in customised graduation outfits.

Watch her video below:

People react to the fresh graduate's action

deedah_5 said:

"🥺I almost cried at your wedding. but i was overwwith happiness. so i had to hold it back so you dont ruin your makeup. I love you."

Oluwapinkie said:

"After sign out…wedding rice don sure for us😂🥰…congratulations dear."

d.e.w.u.m.i said:

"I love how your coursemates turned up for you!! Real love there."

Blessing Ohre said:

"Pastor:let’s start,what are waiting for ? Groom:pastor abeg wait small my wife go write exam🥲congratulations dear u did it."

Mimi said:

"The way ur course mate go take happy say free food don sure on that particular day and then no buy ashoebi ehn."

jabssy🌹 said:

"I can't have this 2 important event of my life the same day."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female student had shown up for her exam in a wedding dress.

UNIZIK bride takes exams on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) student had written two exams on her wedding day.

A touching video showed the bride in her wedding dress and flanked by her bridesmaids as she entered the examination venue.

Legit.ng learnt that the bride had her first paper in the morning and the second in the afternoon.

