A Nigerian lady shared an old photo showing the day her mother and father got wedded as husband and wife

The lady went down memory lane and dug up the old photos showing her parents in their wedding outfits

She said the photos inspired her to make sure that she would also do her wedding like her parents did

A lady shared inspiring photos of her parents on the day they got married.

The photos posted by Classic Aweni show her father and her mother dressed up for their wedding.

The lady said her parents are still together. Photo credit: TikTok/Classic Aweni.

Classic said the photos inspired her, meaning she, too, would like to have a wedding like her parents.

There is also a new photo, which shows her mother and father who have now grown old, but are still glowing beautifully.

Many people said they loved the photos and also shared their own family experiences.

The post is captured:

"My parent still growing together. I love you both."

See some reactions below:

@BIMBO said:

"Wahalai my mum had this purse your mum holding as at year 2000."

@lydiadamilola said:

"Wow, happy anniversary to them."

@BEST CAKE PLUG IN JEDDO/WARRI said:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

@Dammykhay’s hairline said:

"You look so much like mummy ooo."

@Easther Adebola said:

"Dad and mummy Bamidele."

@itz Favy Glenda￶ said:

"Abeg were ur papa see dat coat?"

@Abimbola Arike said:

"I no fit relate coz my mama dey house while my papa go family house for the ceremony."

@mhidey0561 said:

"Your daddy suit the second slide."

@amaryargero said:

"The groom glove."

