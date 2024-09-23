An emerging video has captured an incident that played out between a white bride and a bridesmaid at an interracial wedding

As the oyinbo bride was about to take a piece of cake to her Nigerian husband, the bridesmaid drew closer and advised her to kneel while serving the man

Mixed reactions trailed the foreign bride's action, with many ladies throwing their weight behind her

A white bride has got people talking after she refused to kneel to give her Nigerian groom cake on their wedding day.

A short clip shared on TikTok showed the moment the bride, in a white wedding dress, was cutting from a big cake.

A lady, the bridesmaid, appeared on the scene and drew closer to the bride to tell her something.

According to @londonkim01's video, the bridesmaid told the bride to kneel before giving her groom the cake.

The bride immediately said no and left the bridesmaids. The clip has sparked a debate online about whether the bride was right.

Watch the video below:

People divided over the wedding incident

365Fashioncircle🪡 said:

"Something I can do,pride wan wound me nah why I no get man."

JPaulOke said:

"Marriage wey go spoil no Dey hard to know. No compromising from start."

OBI👑 said:

"She shouldn’t kneel to give the cake that’s too archaic. But the way she said no tell more about her 🤝."

xmany01 said:

"All of you saying good 😂 for Una own wedding Una go kneel oo."

Azike Ngozi said:

"No and that’s all😒 Infact no tell me that kind thing again."

oilcity said:

"Na over sabi dey worry the adviser. the man no complain sef."

Gurlll said:

"My own husband told me to kneel. for my mind I say yinmu. You cannot kneel to propose but you want me to kneel and feed you. I stand give am. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander."

