Bride Dances During Rainfall, Doesn't Allow Anything to Spoil her Joy, Nigerians Praise her
- A Nigerian bride has stirred mixed reactions online after she danced despite the rain on her wedding day
- The young lady danced so much that guests at her wedding started hailing her as she made more moves
- Among those who reacted to her dance online was a person who wondered why she never rented a hall
A young Nigerian lady had a joyful day during her wedding despite the heavy downpour.
Instead of hiding under the canopy like other guests at the party, the lady danced so hard to entertain everybody present.
Bride with cool dance moves
At one point during her performance, she faced the crowd under a canopy and showed off her moves by waving her traditional handfan.
As the lady danced, some people hailed her to dance more. Nothing could mar her day. Elizabetholu shared the bride's video.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Elizabetholu said:
"I love this."
Miriam Atata said:
"Congratulations."
Adetola Rukayat said:
"Congratulations."
More reactions when Yabaleft reshared the video:
Nkechi Ferdinand said:
"Rain fell on my traditional marriage day and we all ignored it.. I was so grateful to everyone that graced the occasion coz everyone danced under the rain."
Wole Precious said:
"Congratulations Auntie. I hope jollof rice and fried goat meat still dey cos after protest we go turn up."
Furo Jenna said:
"I pray this ur shine shines u through this marriage......no effort wasted. Congratulations."
Ife Nna Vin Cent said:
"Your home is blessed."
Onyinye Nwafor said:
"Wow so lovely, congratulations dear."
Myladie Eve Onyedikachukwu said:
"Na you sabi. Na me tell you to hold your occasion during rainy season? Wetin do event hall?"
Guests storm Nigerian bride's traditional wedding ceremony in flashy cars, clip trends, people react
Ezeh Deborah said:
"Exactly what happened on my friend’s TM day in 2017. We all danced under the rain."
Precious Nina said:
"On my traditional wedding day, rain whine me but I no still panic."
