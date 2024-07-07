A Nigerian bride has gone viral on social media after showing off crazy dance moves on her wedding day

A video making the rounds on social media showed the bride dancing with so much energy as guests cheered her on

Reacting to the video some netizens expressed displeasure over her style of dancing while others lauded her

A Nigerian bride's exuberant dance moves at her recent wedding party have sparked reactions online.

The bride was captured on video dancing with thrilling enthusiasm, jumping up and down and moving around with reckless abandon.

Nigerian bride showcases full energy Photo credit: @joyese7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride's dance moves sparked reactions

In the video shared by @joyese07 on TikTok, guests lauded and cheered the bride as she displayed her crazy moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her energy was truly infectious as a part of the video showed some excited guests dancing along with her at the wedding venue.

Reactions as bride displays crazy moves

The TikTok clip however generated mixed reactions from netizens who had contrasting views about the video.

While many netizens praised her carefree spirit and joy, others criticised her dance style, saying it's not feminine enough.

@Mercyjames12 said:

"Eye Dey turn me sef small phone u nor fit still keep am one place make I see well. I love her already."

@iam.dorian_dgray said:

"Only if was there. I go mad pass her. Una go think say I be her brother."

@Dorisparker.34 said:

"Y re u shouting allow us watch in peace na. Congratulations to her."

@Expensive_stella_maris3 wrote:

"Na the wedding gown nor allow her show full energy well Buh still yet she scatter everywhere."

@Affordable thrift in benin cty said:

"Watin she go con dance for reception?"

@Thelma added:

"Bride with energy."

@sunmijoya said:

"Sisterhood is not proud of you. Why u go dance like that?"

Watch the video below:

Bride dances crazily at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny drama erupted at a wedding as an overjoyed bride stole the show with the way she danced.

While walking with her man, the latest wife suddenly broke free and burst into an energetic dance showcase.

Source: Legit.ng