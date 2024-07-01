In what has been greeted with mixed reactions online, two dogs were wedded in style in a church

An eyewitness shared a video from the dog wedding and gave some interesting details about what went down

According to the witness, the wedding was officiated by a real church minister and was covered by a photographer

A video from a dog white wedding has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the clip seen on TikTok, the dog wedding was organised like it was two adults tying the knot.

Two dogs wed in style. Photo Credit: @pillionairepapi

Source: TikTok

@pillionairepapi, who shared the clip, revealed some interesting details about the dog wedding. He said it was held in a church and was officiated by a real minister. In his words:

"With a photographer, at a church, with a real minister, a DJ, a reception and it was on the news!"

In the clip, the dogs were ushered into the venue by different adults and were dressed for the occasion.

There was a dog flower girl and bridesmaid. Adults graced the occasion. The dog couple, Tsunami and Oden Jones, had a wedding cake.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the dog wedding

PurePressure said:

"Lol this was cute and ghetto at the same time."

ko_mimi_james said:

"Na only God know the kind clay he use create oyibo."

Htx_Neenee said:

"I’m just upset that me n my kids wasn’t invited."

JAYDDASTR ⭐️ said:

"May God overflow in abundance and joy in their marriage Congratulations."

Mickiejay_ said:

"This my type of carrying on I would’ve showed up with gifts and all."

Decemburrr said:

"She’s so happy to have all her family & friends in attendance."

JANGER207 said:

"To see oyibo wey get sense na by connection."

BeautifulSarahi320 said:

"A dog getting married before me lol I’m jealous!"

Source: Legit.ng