A Nigerian lady who revealed why she chose to marry a much older man has attracted attention on TikTok

The lady reminisced about how she was working as a receptionist when she encountered the old man who transformed her life

The man enrolled her in a baking school, bought her a shop, and took care of her completely

Lady gives reasons for settling for her man. Photo credit: TikTok/@bake_with_uwa

Source: TikTok

When they finally married, he relocated her to Canada, where she lived, and made a video demonstrating why she decided to marry an old man.

Watch the video below:

Olivia reacted:

“Show us ur hubby.”

Helen said:

“The old man l'm in a talking stage with, wants to finish me with advices and long talks S. Let et me quick send him what others are doing.”

Urboyfriend's bestie wrote:

“Your husband get senior brother wey old pass him & enjoy your life.”

Daniel Tracy2 commented:

“I need his father please.”

LabankSgold also commented:

“You owe nobody any explanation enjoy your life.”

Anastasia:

“Nne don't mind them. older men can treat u more better if u have a good one I have been with one before and its more sweeter than others.”

Endless beauty:

“I pray I see who will pay for the skill I want to learn same skill with u baking lord plz help I have only Imonth to meet up payment.”

Ayi Daniel:

“Enjoy your life sweet and introduce us to your husband's friends.”

Phunmy:

“Make Dem judge na Snor be you day flex your life so abeg make Dem go sleep. enjoy your marriage dear.”

