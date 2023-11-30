“I Need His Father Please If He is Alive”: Nigerian Lady Narrates Reasons She Settled for Old Man
- A Nigerian lady who revealed why she chose to marry a much older man has attracted attention on TikTok
- The lady reminisced about how she was working as a receptionist when she encountered the old man who transformed her life
- The man enrolled her in a baking school, bought her a shop, and took care of her completely
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
A video of a Nigerian lady who gave reasons why she decided to settle for a much older man has gained attention on TikTok.
The lady recalled that she was working as a receptionist when she met the old man who changed her life.
The man enrolled her in a baking school, got her a shop, and started taking care of her fully until he eventually proposed.
When they finally married, he relocated her to Canada, where she lived, and made a video demonstrating why she decided to marry an old man.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Olivia reacted:
“Show us ur hubby.”
Helen said:
“The old man l'm in a talking stage with, wants to finish me with advices and long talks S. Let et me quick send him what others are doing.”
Urboyfriend's bestie wrote:
“Your husband get senior brother wey old pass him & enjoy your life.”
Daniel Tracy2 commented:
“I need his father please.”
LabankSgold also commented:
“You owe nobody any explanation enjoy your life.”
Anastasia:
“Nne don't mind them. older men can treat u more better if u have a good one I have been with one before and its more sweeter than others.”
Endless beauty:
“I pray I see who will pay for the skill I want to learn same skill with u baking lord plz help I have only Imonth to meet up payment.”
Ayi Daniel:
“Enjoy your life sweet and introduce us to your husband's friends.”
Phunmy:
“Make Dem judge na Snor be you day flex your life so abeg make Dem go sleep. enjoy your marriage dear.”
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng