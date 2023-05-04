Video of three brides and grooms showcasing awesome dance steps has surfaced on TikTok

In the clips, the brides danced, making waist dance moves that entertained people who were in attendance

The grooms in the video did not also lazy around as they brought their A-game to the dance floor and made sure they gave their best amidst the talented female brides

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video has captured the wedding of three couples who danced on their wedding day.

From the beginning of the video to the end, the featured brides and grooms gave their best in dancing, and received positive feedback from the watching audience.

Three brides dance amazingly in clip. Photo credit: @keleplux Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

3 brides and grooms dance in video

Many people who watched the video on TikTok could not hide their excitement as they considered the dance session as one of the best they have seen in a while.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Others simply said they considered the third dance as the best among the three even though a specific reason was not stated but it could be deduced that it was based on personal preference.

As of the time of publishing the video has gathered hundreds of likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@keleplux reacted to the video:

"The third one."

agyelmaxwell140 also responded to the clip:

"Absolutely amazing."

@Itchlyi also reacted:

"The third one."

@memoe said:

"The first one. She the volce."

@user39299383 also commented:

"The third one is the best."

Groom dances with great energy during wedding, wife stands still

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man (@gozzymore) has shared a video of a groom dancing with great energy during his traditional wedding ceremony. He held his bride's hand and tried to make her move.

Despite the energy he was oozing, his wife was not just interested. The way she tried to laugh showed she was somewhat embarrassed.

At one point in the video, other wedding guests came on stage and joined the couple. Some of them captured the moment on their phones. Many people who reacted to the clip wondered if the lady's bride price was free for the man to dance so excitedly.

Source: Legit.ng