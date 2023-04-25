A video of a married couple whose wife was a Doctor and husband an engineer has gone viral

At the wedding ceremony, the couple demonstrated the value of their profession to the audience

The short drama between the couple won the hearts of the audience who witnessed the wedding and social media users

A short video has documented the moment a couple showed the importance of their profession to the world.

In the viral video, the men who appeared to be engineers were working when a mishap left them all on the floor.

Couple presents short drama revolving aroud their professions.

Short drama among couple

Not long, a group of women who were medical practitioners ran to the scene to resuscitate the tainted engineers.

When they have all been rescued, the featured engineers and doctors dance together at the end of the video.

As of publishing, the video has gathered thousands of likes with hundeds of comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@fay reacted:

"I am not entertaining anyone on my wedding day after giving them free food."

@arabamargao said:

"Marriage turns career day O."

@Judy Milambo also said:

"Marriage GOT TALENT"

@N.Eli.4367 wrote:

"Me and mine who did the same course watching this with side eyes."

@Ntshembo Mnisi also wrote:

"The PRESSURE IS GETTING WORSER!!"

@EASTAFRICANiCON commented:

"Those couples who didn't go to school are skipping."

@mavhinadakalorhem also commented:

"Waiting for cashier n waitress wedding."

@NyashadzaisheMiranzi said:

"I really think this is cute people doing what makes them happy on their big day."

@user367383 also added:

"Wahala for who no go school."

