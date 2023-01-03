A Nigerian man and his wife have passed on after encountering a road accident on their way from their traditional marriage

The couple is identified as Mr and Mrs Akimu and they died on the same day they got wedded in the traitional way

Photos of the deceased couple was posted on Twitter by Haruna Braimoh who said the couple are from his community

A couple's love story have been cut short by death as they passed on same day they got married.

The Nigerian couple were said to be on their way back from their traditional marriage when they encountered an accident.

The couple encountered a road accident and died on their wedding day. Photo credit: Twitter/@HarunaBraimoh1 and Chris Collins/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The man and his wife are identified as Mr and Mrs Akimu and their photos have surfaced on Twitter.

Photos of a Nigerian couple who died on their wedding day

The said story was posted by a man named Haruna Braimoh who said the sad news happened in his community.

Haruna wrote:

"Sad News for my community. Late Mr and Mrs Akimu.You guys got married yesterday and Both died in accident same yesterday on your way home from wedding ground. My Allah better make your marriage be successful in Al-jannatu Firdausi."

Many Twitter users have expressed sadness over the news which has been described as nothing but tragic.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Mr_ibiang said:

"Lord have mercy."

@iam_samorai reacted:

"Man, that's so sad!"

@amdalatShukuran said:

"I can't even imagine how the families will be now. Devastating to say the least. May God grant them rest and the families left behind fortitude."

@Freeman2gud commented:

"Devastating news. May Allah forgive their sins & grant them alijanna firdaus."

@alphakenneth said:

"This is so sad! May the Almighty Allah forgive their shortcomings."

@adunni_tmo commented:

"SUBHANALLAH!!!! This is a tragedy!!! May Allah accept them into Aljanna and forgive their shortcomings."

Source: Legit.ng