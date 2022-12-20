A Nigerian couple walked down the aisle on Sunday in one of the simplest Nigerian weddings seen this year

The unidentified lovebirds rocked simple nice clothes as they got married during a Sunday service in a church

Social media users had a lot to say about the couple as pictures from their wedding occasion emerged online

Mixed reactions have trailed pictures from a Nigerian couple's simple church wedding ceremony.

A netizen identified as Prince Darey Ogunrinde shared the couple's pictures on Rant HQ Extention Facebook group, revealing that it happened during a Sunday service in church.

They married in simple clothes. Photo Credit: Prince Darey Ogunrinde

Source: Facebook

Prince observed that no wedding gown or suit was used by either the groom or bride as they sported nice outfits.

Some of the pictures showed the couple happily signing their marriage certificates as a priest gave guidelines.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While the identities of the couple could not be ascertained as of the time of making this report, netizens were divided over their wedding style.

Social media reactions

Jaysoule Okonkwo Ezene said:

"To marry no hard...na u wan feed ur whole community."

Rose Angel said:

"Weeding na weeding, same blessings with people who spent heaven and earth for their weeding congratulations dear. They cut their coats according to their sizes abi naa."

Ekwulugwo Veronica Treasure said:

"And the couple didn't die, and that doesn't mean they are not wedded, and that doesn't mean they will not have a happy married life.

"Cut your coat according to your cloth."

Chris Obi said:

"We are gradually coming to accept ourselves the way we are and do things in our own way not minding what others think of us is a good one."

Gracious Blessing said:

"It’s because them no get!!!

"You all should stop making it look those who made big weddings are wrong!!!

"Dem do as their pocket reach…

"I will do same if I don’t have it…"

Nigerian couple in casual wear marry inside pastor's office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple had tied the knot inside their pastor's office.

Jokotolajesu Oluwaseun David who shared the photos on Facebook group Life, stated that the wedding occasion took place in Evangelical Church Winning All in Gombe state, Northern Nigeria.

Jokotolajesu, giving more details about the wedding, said there was no special cake for the occasion, special native wear called aso ebi as well as reception.

The man stated that he would also prefer such a simple wedding advising social media users to not be under any pressure but instead do what they can afford.

Source: Legit.ng