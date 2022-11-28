A mum who went for a pregnancy scan has posted a video to show her daughter's dance during the sweet moment

In the adorable video posted on TikTok, the woman was lying down for the scan when her little daughter burst into a smooth dance

TikTokers have rushed to the comments to praise the girl as her mother said she was getting ready to be a big sister

A little kid pulled off an interesting dance when she followed her mother, who went for a pregnancy scan.

The heartwarming video was posted on TikTok by D&Z Family, and it has made a lot of people happy.

The girl expressed her joy by showing off her dance moves. Photo credit: TikTok/@dzfamily_.

Source: UGC

The TikTok video showed the woman lying down for the scan in the presence of her daughter, who decided to express herself through a beautiful dance.

Girl who danced during mum's pregnancy scan goes viral

As the scan progressed, the little girl danced excitedly as if to celebrate her coming sibling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Even the mother who posted the video said the girl was ready for a sibling which was why she danced so excitedly.

The person doing the scan also watched her dance and laughed out loud.

The adorable video has gone viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A few TikTok users who have seen the video are praising the girl in the comment section. Many of them expressed their admiration for her. See a few of the comments below:

@user Kathy T.B.B said:

"Too cute."

@Brianna reacted:

"Not the sonographer filming."

@INGA said

"Jade got moves wiith her cute self."

@Shandra Jones reacted:

"Yes beautiful black princess."

@Love you guys said:

"She so cute."

@user406562 reacted:

"She is beautiful and jamming."

@Ashley Butler said:

"This too cute. Congratulations! She saying yes her play mate on the way. I’m a big sister yes lol."

Little girl goes viral due to her love for her mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a girl reacted with joy and happiness after her mother came to school to pick her up.

The girl abandoned everything else to rush and meet her mother when it was school over.

The video went viral and elicited a lot of comments from other TikTokers

Source: Legit.ng