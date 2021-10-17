Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar got married at her Westchester County horse farm in New York

Bill Gates' daughter wore an eye-catching Vera Wang custom made dress and had nine bridesmaids

The wedding was to be attended by about 300 guests, and new structures were even made for certain functions

Renowned billionaire Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda's eldest daughter Jennifer has finally tied the knot.

Photos from Jennifer and Nassar's big day. Photos: James Keivom for NY Post.

The 25-year-old got married to her equestrian boyfriend Nayel Nassar at a lovely ceremony on Saturday, October 16.

According to People, the wedding was held at her Westchester County horse farm in New York.

Bill and Melinda were present to walk their daughter to her man as several pictures from the event went viral online.

Jennifer looked incredible in a Vera Wang custom-made dress, with a lace top, long sleeves and a full tulle skirt, according to Daily Mail.

The beauty had nine bridesmaids who wore dark green dresses and could be spotted in her company as they relished the photo session.

Guests and new structures

According to New York Post, about 300 guests were expected to attend the wedding, which was interrupted by a rainstorm in the evening.

Fortunately, new structures we set up specifically for the wedding and the photos showed guests enjoying themselves.

Photos of Nassar and Jennifer during their photo session were also shared, showing how the two were delighted to be together.

New York Post reports that the couple had already tied the knot at a Muslim ceremony on the night of Friday, October 15.

Jennifer and Nassar engaged

Jennifer got engaged to her Egyptian heartthrob in January 2020. The tycoon's daughter shared news of her engagement through her Instagram account.

She shared a beautiful photo with the love of her life, captioning it with the sweetest message ever.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions," she wrote.

She added that she could not wait to spend life with Nayal, learning and growing together.

An excited Nassar also celebrated their engagement, saying Jennifer meant everything to him.

"She said yes! I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined and so much more," he said.

