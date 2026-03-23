A Nigerian lady has shared the voice note that she received from a married woman who expressed gratitude to her

In the now-viral voice note, the married woman repeatedly appreciated her for deciding to stay away from her husband

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady recently received a voice note from a married woman who reached out to her in an emotional manner.

The audio, which quickly gained attention on social media, drew attention as users shared their thoughts on the situation.

Lady shares married woman's appreciative voice note after staying away from her husband. Photo credit: @rejoice364/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Married woman appreciates lady for leaving husband

The voice note was posted on TikTok by a user identified as @rejoice364 on the platform.

In her caption, she explained that the voice note came after she made the decision to distance herself from the married woman’s husband.

According to the shared audio, the married woman expressed deep appreciation for the decision to step away from her husband.

She acknowledged the action as something that brought her relief and repeatedly showed gratitude to her.

Beyond her appreciation, the woman also made further appeals. She asked that all communication with her husband should end completely and urged that clear boundaries be maintained going forward.

She specifically raised concerns about money allegedly being sent to her, insisting that it should stop.

Wife appreciates lady who chose to stay away from her husband. Photo credit: @rejoice364/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Baby girl, I just want to say thank you, thank you for at least hearing me. Thank you for hearing my cry and deciding to stay away from my husband. Like, I just want to thank you, thank you so much. I really appreciate, eh. please, I also want you to tell him, please tell him to stop sending you money, because I notice that you are not even asking for the money, he just wants to send you money. Just tell him to stop sending you money, please block him, eh. Please God will give you your own man in the right time, please I'm begging you, please, eh, please, just tell him to stop sending you money. This man doesn't even give me money, as much as he gives you money, please I'm begging you, eh. Woman to woman."

Reactions as married woman thanks lady for leaving husband

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@amisweet406 said:

"Me can never I repeat I can never do this me,I won't even call or text u continue me thank jeeeees."

@Juliet Eby said:

"I have done my part. Buh the money part I’ll think about it."

@Real said:

"We don reach here my gender, e get somethings wey I know fit do for this my life. baby girl tnks for listening to her."

@Benny said:

"No gree for the money part. Now is the right time God has given you your own this is the sign."

@CAKE,SNACKS &TRAINING.AJAH added:

"Stopppppp what. Dey play, make I stop my helper from helping me."

See the post below:

Lady begs husband's side chick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman called out another lady on Facebook, accusing her of snatching her husband.

She released the lady's pictures on the social media platform and begged her to leave her marriage alone.

Source: Legit.ng