Loves Meets Seamless Payments: PalmPay Unveils Couples in #LoveWithPalmPay Valentine's Day Contest

As Nigerians celebrated Valentine’s Day, PalmPay launched the #LoveWithPalmPay campaign to show how simple money moments can bring couples closer.

Love can be found in little things, be it a quick transfer for lunch, a shared savings goal for something special, or that last-minute bill payment that saves the day.



Following entries from social media users, PalmPay has unveiled the first batch of couples in the Valentine-themed #LoveWithPalmPay campaign.

About #LoveWithPalmPay Valentine’s Day campaign

The #LoveWithPalmPay initiative celebrates real love stories inspired by simple, everyday financial moments, from seamless transfers and bill payments to shared savings goals and thoughtful surprises.

Couples were invited across social media to share real-life stories, either solo or as duets, showing how PalmPay helped them support, stay connected, or grow together with someone they love.

During their submissions, participants highlighted how stress-free payments can strengthen love and trust.

First batch of #LoveWithPalmPay couples unveiled

The entries were judged by creativity, authenticity, and clear demonstration of how the platform plays a meaningful role in their love journeys.

The first batch of selected couples who stood out in their entries includes:

● Abdulsalam Aishat Omowumi – Facebook

● Symply Omotoshan – Instagram

● Unusual_aaron – TikTok

● MTN_DATA_VENDOR – X

Each couple effectively showcased PalmPay’s features while illustrating how the platform makes their everyday payments reliable, seamless, and convenient.

More couples will be announced in the coming days and more couples are encouraged to keep sharing their love stories using the hashtag #LoveWithPalmPay.

PalmPay always works

Beyond Valentine’s Day, the campaign reflects PalmPay’s commitment to building financial solutions that do more than simplify transactions.

By enabling easy transfers, savings, and bill payments, PalmPay continues to support meaningful connections, proving that sometimes, love is in the little things, especially when money moves smoothly.

