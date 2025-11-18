A woman has publicly shown social media users what became of her physique three months into marriage

From a healthy-looking person, the woman became a shadow of her former self 12 weeks later and shared pictures showing this

She warned people not to get married and disclosed what she did following the negative changes in her body after her wedding

A woman has sparked concern on social media after publicly displaying the physical toll her short-lived marriage took on her.

The woman, known on TikTok as @glovic.babyboutique, shared three pictures of herself showing the negative changes she experienced after she got married.

A woman warns people not to get married. Photo Credit: @glovic.babyboutique

Source: TikTok

Woman's marriage transformation worries netizens

The first picture she shared showed her when she was healthy-looking and unmarried.

The next picture of her tending to a baby. She captioned it to suggest that it was when she got married.

Finally, the woman posted a picture of herself looking pale and slimmer and explained that it was taken three months after her marriage.

She advised people to avoid getting married. In her words:

"Avoid marriage....challenge closed."

Many social media users were concerned and wondered what had happened in her marriage that resulted in such a negative transformation in her physique.

She did not open up but simply informed netizens in the comment section that she had left the marriage.

A woman shows how she became pale three months after getting married. Photo Credit: @glovic.babyboutique

Source: TikTok

View her post below:

Woman's marriage transformation sparks concern

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Gibbsonsounds said:

"What really happened?, may God restore your health again."

Liz Mrembo said:

"Sue the whole world😭😭😭 no one picked u up from the enemy."

MizAmmy David said:

"I do hope u find urself again… it’s never too late dear 💕 just try taking a step."

The Elite wears said:

"I shouted ahhhh and couldn’t close my mouth."

Wanuri87 said:

"He almost uninstalled you."

Mel said:

"Marriage did nothing to you..YOU betrayed yourself by allowing whatever happened to you,to happen. That's why having boundaries and loving yourself first is very important."

Essy nabz said:

"Take it easy on yourself 🥰🥰u need a day off mom."

Namatama said:

"My wedding is on Saturday. Is it too late to call it off?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who quit her toxic marriage had shown netizens her glow up.

Woman shows transformation after quitting her marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shown netizens her new look after she quit her marriage.

According to Mirabel Nugi, her life became better after leaving her husband, and she expressed happiness that she made the decision. In a series of photos and videos she posted, she showed how she looked in the past and what she looks like now.

In her old photos, Mirable looked thin and also appeared unhappy. However, her current photos show someone who is completely transformed. She said when she was married, she thought the pain would never end as she faced rejection, betrayal and brokenness.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng