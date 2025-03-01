A lady having problems with childbearing has cried out over the unexpected text message her cousin sent someone about her

She had begged her cousin to help her purchase a medication believed to aid in childbearing, and never imagined she would do such a thing to her

The heartbroken lady displayed the text message her cousin's friend sent to her and got people talking

A lady has expressed disappointment and sorrow after seeing the text message of ridicule her cousin sent someone concerning her.

The lady, struggling with childbearing, said she had begged her cousin to assist in purchasing a medication which would solve her problem.

A lady struggling to conceive has cried out over her cousin's action. Stock photos. Posed by models. Photo Credit: Westend61 Gimabra, Facebook/Racheal Joseph

Source: Getty Images

The heartbreaking text message

According to the lady, she never had problems with her cousin and did not imagine she would say such a thing behind her back.

She recounted how her mum trained her cousin, favouring her over her kids. She added that it was her cousin's friend who sent her the text message. The lady's story shared on Facebook by Racheal Joseph read:

"This is my cousin I called yesterday begging her to help me purchase your medicine,

"She added me here to be seeing testimony since last year and I begged her to please help me purchase full package so I can carry my wn baby.

"She started sending messages and calling people to tell them what I said.

"I never had issues with her but her action shocked me.

"Is my mother that trained her, my mum even favoured them more than us.

"I never imagined she will do this to me. Not like she agreed giving but spread me everywhere.

"Is our shop that burnt we use to have.

"Her friend is the one that snap this and send to me."

The screenshotted text message went thus:

"I done call your number you no pick.

"Your friend called me crying to buy her herbs for her to conceive. I don laugh tire, person no get money want born.

"I go give you gist."

A lady has cried out over her struggles with having kids. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Lechatnoir

Source: Getty Images

The lady's cousin's action generated mixed reactions on social media, with many condemning the text message.

People touched by the lady's plight

Joshua Goodness Onyinyechukwu said:

"Omo this one has a wicked mind. She added you to mock you ni. Please stay away from this cousin, don't beg her anymore. May God raise someone else to help you. And bless you all round and financially."

Igunbor Emmanuela said:

"If you can't not give her that's fine but mocking her is uncalled for.If I say you will ask God for water he will give you ogogoro shebi una go talk say i get bad mouth."

Okoliko Lizzy said:

"She got it all wrong here, she's not the one who gives children and money, almighty God is the one, He's a God of miracles, with this her mockery, just watch, God will soon do something in your life,He will bless you with kids and money. And Hannah cried and she was mocked, behold, God bless her womb with Samuel. May that same God bless you in all 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Akintemi Akinyemi said:

"This is wickedness; you no buy for her yet you still dey expose her up and down.

"Where is our humanity.

"My wife do pray an important prayer; that God should not put our food in the hand of our enemies.

"Truly you are an enemy to your cousin."

Ndah Jibril Agboni said:

"Na lack of understanding, how will one mock anyone finding it difficult to conceive?

"I don't want to wish her bad but may God wipes your tears and grant you your heart desires."

Vera Vera said:

"Unto what Naa?? Reason I tell my problems to God alone and he answers me. My confidence is in God. Poster, God will do it for you don't give up. I was once like that but he came through for me. Don't give up. Your testimony is on the way."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had recounted the terrible experience she underwent when she got pregnant.

Married woman laments not having kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a married woman whose marriage is four years old had lamented not having children.

The married woman said she has to give birth because her mother had children. She also asked God when her time would come and wept in an emotional video.

“Today is my birthday but am not happy, this is my 4th birthday in marriage and I don’t have child yet. My mother born me and I have to born mine too. God when," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng