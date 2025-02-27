A stunned Nigerian man has taken to social media to show netizens the meal his girlfriend prepared

He said he had given her N3k to cook something and the meal she prepared got many Nigerians talking

Some women shared what they would have done differently with the N3k as people hailed his girlfriend

A Nigerian man, @olatunjhy, has displayed the meals his girlfriend made after he gave her N3k.

According to the man, he gave her N3k to prepare something and she impressed him.

In a short video posted on TikTok, he showed netizens the white rice and stew with some fish she prepared.

Many people praised his girlfriend, urging him to marry her. Commenting on netizens' reaction, he said:

"...With the little I gave her, she added her money and made magic."

Reactions trail food his girlfriend prepared

Everything Maneta🛍 said:

"Dey play. Once I sub 1500, I use the remaining money make cornflakes or golden morn for you."

Sophykings 🥰🥰 said:

"U even see fish n egg u dy complain 🤣🤣I was expecting pure water n bread."

pgold said:

"Which market she go because my husband give me 20k for soup na only 10 pieces of meat dey the soup so and i dey fear like this before e come back from work."

adamoney5 said:

"If na me I go use the 3k go fix my eyelashes first than if u come back we look for something to eat."

Nkemdirim Ogbonnaya said:

"That food worth more than 5k and as she don start am na so she go contiune i cant try it na red oil rice you go eat."

Success mayrie said:

"She try..I was expecting garri and groundnut…marry her na your wife."

IBADAN BEAUTICIAN (BISBOLWORLD said:

"3k can actually make that stew but with rice I doubt. Coz not all Titus fish are expensive some are 1500 ,1400 (not white ) and 2eggs should be 500 making 2k pepper 600 and oil 400. Other seasonings."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man was shocked to see the pot of food his girlfriend prepared with N2,500.

Man shows food girlfriend cooked with N15k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the meal his girlfriend prepared with N15k.

The man, disappointed by what he saw, noted that they had rice at home and he just gave her N15k to prepare a meal with what they already have.

He said she bought things for herself with the money left. He shaded those who say men are wicked.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

