A young man has posted a video of a male student sending an emotional text to a lady on WhatsApp

The man zoomed his camera to capture the WhatsApp message without the knowledge of the student

In the WhatsApp message, the student showed how sorry he was and kept apologising to the lady named Grace

The WhatsApp message a university student sent a lady, Grace, has caused quite a stir on social media.

A young man, @vik..tor2, recorded the student unawares from behind and posted the clip on TikTok.

Student recorded sending heartfelt message to lady. Photo Credit: @vik..tor2

"See wetin woman dey do person," the young man captioned the clip.

The trending WhatsApp message

While the back story was unknown, the student seemed sorry for something he did to Grace and repeatedly apologised to her on WhatsApp.

After the first apology message, he could be seen typing a follow-up text. The text he sent her read:

"Ooo my god grace please am begging you please Am sorry very sorry I was so busy like i forgot my self i didn't know.

"Am sorry I understand I know have kept you awake please my grace am sorry please really sorry."

Some people hailed the student for apologising to Grace.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to man's action

Herman mac said:

"Person wee them send school dey here the beg woman 😂 if him finish now him go carry laptop!"

Nnams_clinic said:

"The irony is some of us in this comment section is guilty of this too.. leave d boy dem NVR serve am tea and bread."

Visio_mysterious said:

"Do yall know what it means to keep someone awake waiting for your text?? Everyone forming hard guy on CS. Omo if I offend my babe I go beg am oo. She be human too."

Heisfearless said:

"You don put am for another problem o, if she see this video the begging go increase x5😂, he save her name as grace instead of 'my candy."

Sommie🫠💕 said:

"Why are u invading someone’s privacy,wetin dey worry some of una sef."

Kidmhan said:

"Ooo my God grace please 🙏 am begging you please 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 am very sorry very sorry I was so busy like I forgot myself I didn't know am sorry I understand I know have kept you awake please my grace."

topdog?? said:

"If you mess up, what is hard in apologizing? I apologize a lot, my babe even named me "Mr I am sorry."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student was spotted playing a Call of Duty video game in a night class at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Female student with phone caught unawares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student had gone viral after a man zoomed in on her phone in class.

Without her knowledge, the young man recorded what she was doing and posted it on social media.

The young lady, reportedly a freshman, was seen in the clip saving someone's phone number. People were amused at the emoji she used.

