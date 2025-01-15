A Nigerian journalist paid a visit to the house where Oluwatimileyin Ajayi lives in Papalada Nasarawa state

Amadin Uyi, the Abuja bureau chief of News Central TV, visited the residence and recorded a video of it

He said residents of the building where Timi allegedly killed his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, had fled the place

A journalist has captured a video of the residence where Timi Ajayi allegedly killed his girlfriend.

Salome Adaidu, who is a 24-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was allegedly murdered in cold blood by her boyfriend, Timi Ajayi.

Video shows house where Timi Ajayi allegedly murdered Salome Adaidu. Photo credit: YouTube/Timi Ajayi, Facebook/News Central TV and Instagram/@ijeaomadaisy.

The suspect, Timi Ajayi, who is identified as a gospel singer, has since confessed to the crime, insisting he killed his girlfriend to end their relationship.

Video of the house where Timi allegedly killed Salome Adaidu

Meanwhile, a journalist with News Central TV paid a visit to the resident where the heinous crime allegedly happened.

Amadin Uyi, the Abuja bureau chief of News Central TV reported from the street and showed the residence.

Amadin said the people who lived in the residence had fled the place after the ugly news went viral.

The residence is located in the Papalada community, said to be between FCT, Abuja and Nasarawa states.

Amadin said:

"Now, this residence is where the suspected ritual killer, Timi Ajayi lives. We have not been able to gain access into the residence because it is locked. And we hear that the inhabitants, a lot of them have fled."

Amadin also spoke to some residents of the Papalada community who said they knew the suspect.

One of the people who spoke said everyone in the area was thrown into mourning due to the sad development.

He said:

"Yes, I used to see him in this community. I see him as a young gentleman. But I'm surprised the way the news broke out. I happen to witness things myself live on Sunday afternoon. Everyone is scared. Everybody sees the next person as a suspect. The news is everywhere that everybody is just mourning at the moment."

Another resident of the area identified as Samson Omale expressed anger at the loss of the young lady.

Samson said he and the deceased Salome were from the same area and that they were related.

Samson said:

"Really, I didn't feel okay. It was so bad. I found out that this girl that has been killed at the back of my house is my blood, we are the same family. Really, I'm not happy and I'm not excited. The worse is that she is my blood. I'm not happy. Let everybody that hear this news, let them play justice."

Watch the video below:

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law

