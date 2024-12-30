A Nigerian lady has turned to internet users for answers over what she discovered on her bike man's phone

She recorded her conversation with the bike man, whom she referred to as "aboki", and showed her images she found on his phone

When she asked the bike man why he used her picture as his wallpaper, the reply he gave melted her heart

A lady, @afrogodess17, was blown away after finding her pictures on his phone.

In a TikTok video, she said she confronted him because she could not reach him for an errand.

She found her pictures and videos on the bike man's phone. Photo Credit: @afrogodess17

Source: TikTok

In the course of their conversation, she took his phone and found her picture as his wallpaper.

When she opened his phone, @afrogodess17 discovered he had many of her videos. She showed netizens one of her pictures he used as wallpaper, saying she did not take the photo.

"...I now opened his phone. Omo, it's my videos that full there," she said in the video.

Why he used her picture as wallpaper

When she quizzed the bike man about using her pictures as wallpaper, he said he likes her, prompting the lady to enquire why he hadn't said so since.

"Abi my bike man na my soul mate," she wondered and asked netizens what they thought.

Watch her video below:

People react to lady's video with aboki

Am just a girl 👧🥹❤️💝💎 said:

"Eyaaa he said he love u 🥹 if na me I go Dey pity am 😫❤️me and my mumu heart."

baddie grace said:

"The bike guy is handsome 💕You are so humble and friendly black heart 💕love you babe."

Aduke store said:

"Hold am tight oo,na prince he dey find true love 😩he use style dey do bikeman."

big Clemzzy said:

"This guy na prince for my village he Dey pretend he needs true love."

Happy Solomon said:

"If a Hausa man love you ehnnnn ,walai talai you go knw wetin be true love."

Gabby🌸🧸🎀💕 said:

"You way lie down Dey watch, holding your phone with one hand 🖐️I greet oh."

🧕Salamah🥹 said:

"Hold am tight oo,na prince he dey find true love 😩he use style dey do bikeman."

Speed Aver said:

"First na black heart Leke man now na your bike man but the guy is cute oo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared a video where she claimed to be in love with an aboki cutting her nails.

Lady worried over gift from aboki admirer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had expressed worry over the cash gift her aboki admirer sent her.

In a TikTok video, the lady revealed that her admirer had sent the gift to her through her younger sister. She opened a bag containing the gifts for people to see.

While she marvelled at the chicken in the gifts, the cash he put in the bag for her got her worried. She wondered how he got the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng