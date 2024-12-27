A young lady's video with Nollywood veteran Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O Kanayo, has elicited reactions on social media

The lady, who referred to the thespian as her uncle, persuaded him to do the video with her, and his response was hilarious

While some people marvelled that she called Kanayo O Kanayo her uncle, others funnily appealed to her to let him be

A nurse, @nita_browny, has gone viral over a video she made with thespian Kanayo O Kanayo.

In the clip, she persuaded him to join her in the velfie, and the actor obliged after funnily complaining in Igbo that she was disturbing him.

She said Kanayo O Kanayo is her uncle.

The way Kanayo O Kanayo accepted @nita_browny's invitation to say hello to the camera made her burst into laughter.

Commenting on her clip, the lady referred to Kanayo O Kanayo as her uncle and noted that he was tired of her bad character but still loves her.

"POV: Your uncle is tired of your bad character but still loves you."

She also called him her best man.

Watch her video below:

Lady's video with Kanayo stirs reactions

Thecutejenny said:

"Hafuya biko iwu onye ojo!!"

chioma30bg💙🫶 said:

"Hafuya oso owu onye ojo ki wu."

Debbie Sam said:

"Nwanyi Sacrifice is ur okay wow."

🌹mk.ephraim🌹 said:

"@Nita🫧💙

"Your Uncle is Kanayo O. Kanayo?🥲"

Etoilecosmetics said:

"Stop stressing Nna anyi Biko."

In a related story, veteran Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo had come under fire after sharing why women are unmarried in their 30s.

KOK tackles men not fulfilling their roles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kanayo O. Kanayo had come for men who were not catering for their families.

In a post on Instagram, the veteran actor noted that financial responsibility was a key aspect of marriage and added that men were supposed to provide for their families through dedication and hard work, a value rooted in both societal norms and religious beliefs.

The thespian expressed concerns about men's tendency to rely on women for financial support. He considered this circumstance unsettling and potentially detrimental, not only to the man but also to their relationship. He maintained that a man's primary responsibility is to provide for his family.

