Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo shares stunning photos from her legal wedding to heartthrob Adeniyi Olabiyi

The actress noted that they have followed and carried out all every protocols to be addressed as husband and wife

Okeowo prays for a lasting marriage, stating it's her first and hopefully her last wedding, as netizens react to her post

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, also known as Omoborty, has taken to social media to share stunning photos from her legal wedding to her heartthrob, Adeniyi Olabiyi, in the United States.

The beautiful actress expressed her joy and gratitude as she announced that she has officially become Mrs. Biodun Sofuyi Olabiyi.

In her Instagram post on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Okeowo expressed that the couple had followed all the necessary protocols, including traditional and legal ceremonies, to make their union official.

She prayed that their marriage would be a lasting one, stating that it was her first and hopefully her last wedding.

Okeowo's post read:

"In the euphoria of my birthday, I’m thrilled to share the memories from one of the most beautiful days of my life. The day I legally said “yes” to the man of my heart before God and man. All protocols duly and completely observed—traditionally, officially, and legally. Feel free to call me Mrs. Biodun Sofuyi Olabiyi. My first wedding, and by God’s grace, the last. Amen."

Netizens react to Okeowo's posts

Social media users and other celebrities have reacted to Okeowo's post via her handle

Okeowo dismisses snatching Idije's husband

Legit.ng reported in October that the actress cleared the air over rumours claiming she snatched her husband from the daughter of actress Lola Idije.

Okeowo stated in a video that none of Idije's daughter had any connection of relationship with her husband.

She said, “My husband doesn’t know any of Actress Lola Idije’s daughters. In fact it was through me that Actress Lola and my husband spoke for the first time."

