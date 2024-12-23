A lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after posting lovely pictures taken with her young husband

A year ago, the lady tied the knot with her agemate and has reiterated what her marital experience has been like

The lady's post got many people gushing as internet users joined her in celebrating her marriage anniversary

A young lady who walked down the aisle a year ago has opened up to her followers on X (formerly Twitter) about her marital experience.

On June 4, 2023, the lady tweeted that she married her agemate some weeks back and that it had been the best experience.

She wedded her agemate at 23. Photo Credit: @iyoboosa

She added that they were still figuring things together and recommended an agemate marriage to her followers. The tweet read:

"We got married a couple of weeks back & we’re both 23. It’s been the best experience figuring life out together. I highly recommended."

Many months down the line, the lady revisited the tweet and maintained her position. In a tweet in April, the lady said she still recommends her kind of marriage.

"A year married & we still recommend," she wrote while sharing pictures with her man.

See her tweet below:

People celebrate the young couple

@W4ND3_ said:

"Bookmarking to recreate with me and mine."

@j_divaaa said:

"Congratulations. Many more years. I love your name a lot."

@tosin_babe said:

"So cute congratulations to you both."

@chatwithkasham said:

"I hope this becomes a whole thing for the next forty years."

@AdewaleAdeife2 said:

"You guys❤️.

"Happy anniversary."

@SEbojudah29236 said:

"Congratulations to you both! May you celebrate many more anniversaries with great joy❤️."

@abonyi_maryann said:

"I remember the quoted post from last year.

"Seeing this on my feed again 😍.

"Congratulations 🎉."

@_Euniicee_ said:

"This one please the Lord like mad!!!!

"Even pleased him aesthetically join!

"Happy anniversary sis!!!😍"

Relationship coach cautions against dating agemates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a relationship coach had advised ladies to stop dating men who are their agemates.

In a video, the coach mentioned an age bracket that ladies seeking to settle down should date. According to her, at 26, a man is not thinking of getting married.

Speaking further, she said ladies should choose men who are ready to settle down instead of 'small, small boys.' Her advice sparked mixed reactions online.

