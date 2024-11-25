A Nigerian man is heartbroken after finding out his wife had been inflating their children's school fees

The man's wife had told him that their kids' school fees amounted to N1 million, and he had been giving her the sum to make the payment

However, one Friday, he visited their school without his wife's knowledge and got a rude awakening

A marriage is in a dilemma after the Europe-based man found out his wife lied to him about the cost of their kids' school fees.

A man, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, shared the story on Facebook and narrated how the man discovered his wife had been inflating their kids' school fees.

Wife collects N1 million for school fees

Chukwudi said the couple live in Lagos, and the school fees for their two kids are N500k, N250k per term for each kid.

However, the man's wife told him it is N1 million, and he had been paying the amount as he had no reason to doubt her.

"The kids school fee for the 2 kids that this couple living in Amuwo Odofin Lagis have together is 500k, which is 250k per term for one.

"Madam told Oga that it is 1 million that is the school fees, and since Oga has no reason to doubt the wife, he has been sending the money unfailingly to Madam to pay when the school fees are due to be remitted," Chukwudi wrote.

How man found out his wife lied

Chukwudi said one of the man's friends, whose kids attend the same school, causally mentioned the school fees to him on WhatsApp.

The man thought his friend lied and had to visit the school to confirm himself. He returned from Europe and went to the school without his wife's knowledge and there he got a shocker. Chuwkudi's story partly read:

"...Only for one of Oga’s friends who has his own kids in the school to casually mention the amount he pays as school fees to his friend when they were discussing school fees on WhatsApp.

"Oga thought the man was lying; the wife of 8 years, the wife of his youth, can’t lie to him now.

"He is back to Nigeria now for Christmas break from his base in Europe, where he stays, and on Friday, he went to confirm from the school without his wife’s knowledge how much the kids school fees are.

"A shocked man discovered to his chagrin that his wife has been scamming him of 500k every term all this while..."

People react to woman's school fees inflation

Nnanna Nzewi said:

"Many married women do this to be able to fund the extra shoes, bags and hairs they buy to pepper their friends."

Ike Chukwu said:

"That woman does not love him or have his interests at heart. He should conduct a DNA test on his kids to confirm their paternity. Any woman who behaves like that belongs to the streets."

Nk Helen said:

"I hope he did DNA already because a wife capable of doing that can easily do the rest of the doings. This is not right. I hate to be taken advantage of and wouldn’t wish same for my enemy."

Harry Omoakhia said:

"Either that's the only way for her to get extra money from the man or she is a child of the world and that is her stock in trade which she has been using even before marrying her.

"Either way, na married people wahala."

Ijeoma Nwangwu Nzeakor said:

"Pls does the wife work or is she a full house wife? Does Oga provide for her family if she is a full house wife? What is her attitude towards money? Does she spend extravagantly or she is a good manager of money? Sorry, but there are many questions I would ask before writing the woman off as a dishonest woman.

"Nb: this is a family resource."

