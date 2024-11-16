After 2 US Visit Visa Refusals, Lady Relocates With Her Family to Canada as Permanent Residents
- A Nigerian lady has excitedly announced relocating to Canada with her family after multiple rejections
- She highlighted the other countries and visa types she had applied for, saying they were all rejected
- Some social media users hailed the lady's determination and persistence, while others congratulated her
A lady, @damijt_, has moved to Canada with her family as permanent residents.
Announcing the development on TikTok, the excited lady bade goodbye to Nigeria.
She noted that she had received two American visit visa refusals, an Italian study visa refusal and an Australian visit visa refusal.
She had also applied for a Canadian study visa, which was rejected. The overjoyed lady said it was God's time, and hence, things played out perfectly well.
Words layered on her TikTok video read:
"POV: Saying goodbye to Nigeria as a Canadian permanent resident after two American visit visa refusal, Italian study visa refusal, Australian visit visa refusal, Canadian study visa refusal."
Watch her video below:
Netizens celebrate her Canadian permanent residency
OMOLOLU said:
"God is the greatest…..CONGRATULATIONS."
BRAIDED WIGS IN CANADA/NIGERIA said:
"Congrats sis."
Her Excellency said:
"Blessed be God 🙏. Congratulations."
Ololade😍💸 said:
"God is never late."
Nurse Tee🍑💉🧬 said:
"Omo… you strong oo. I for don rest if na me."
Vee_Xclusive said:
"Congrats this is my testimony next year."
Diana🥰😍 said:
"Congrats and welcome to Canada."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had wept after his Canadian visa application was rejected.
Lady's US visa application rejected
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after her US visa application was rejected.
The Nigerian lady said she felt sad after the US Embassy in Nigeria gave her a rejection letter. The US visa applicant, Becky Bee, said she had spent much money during the application process. Becky said if she had known that the US Embassy would reject her visa application, she would have used the money to buy a car for herself.
